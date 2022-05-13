Russian court fines Radio Liberty nearly $200,000 over 'fakes,' Interfax reports

May 13 (Reuters) - A Moscow court has fined U.S.-backed broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) 12.8 million roubles ($196,621) for not deleting what Russia calls "fake" content about its operation in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Russia's communications watchdog blocked websites of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and some other foreign media in early March. read more

($1 = 65.10 roubles)

