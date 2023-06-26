Russian court jails academic Golubkin for 12 years for treason

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Monday jailed an academic, Valery Golubkin, for 12 years after convicting him of treason.

Golubkin, a professor at a Moscow institute studying aerodynamics, was detained in 2020 on suspicion of handing over secrets to an unnamed NATO country.

A number of Russian scientists have been arrested and charged with treason in recent years on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners. Critics of the Kremlin say the arrests often stem from unfounded paranoia.

