Reuters
A Russian court on Friday ordered former journalist Ivan Safronov to be kept in custody until July 7 on charges of treason, the court's press officer said.

Safronov, who left journalism and began working at Russia's space agency in May last year, was detained by security agents outside his flat on July 7, 2020, and accused of passing military secrets to the Czech Republic in 2017. He denies the charge.

