Russian court restricts freedoms of doctor who treated Navalny

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday imposed one year of restrictions on the freedom of movement of Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of a doctor's union who supported Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, after finding her guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety rules.

Vasilyeva, head of the Doctors Alliance trade union, was prosecuted for urging people earlier this year to join a protest against Navalny's imprisonment that authorities said was illegal due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Reporting by Anton Zverev; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

