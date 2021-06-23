Russian COVID-19 deaths hit fresh four-month peak

A medical specialist walks by an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday reported 548 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since February, amid a surge in new cases that authorities have blamed on the new Delta variant.

The government coronavirus taskforce confirmed 17,594 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,534 in Moscow, taking the national case total to 5,368,513 since the pandemic began.

