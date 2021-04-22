Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeRussian decision to pull back troops "overdue", NATO says

Reuters
1 minute read

Russia's announcement on Thursday that it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with Ukraine is important and timely, a NATO official said, adding that the Western military alliance would remain vigilant. read more

"Any steps towards de-escalation by Russia would be important and well overdue," a NATO official told Reuters. "NATO remains vigilant and we will continue to closely monitor Russia's unjustified military build-up in and around Ukraine," the official said.

The official said NATO stood with Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance, and called on Russia to withdraw all its forces from Ukraine's territory.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 4:19 PM UTCRussia orders troops back to base after buildup near Ukraine

Russia announced on Thursday it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with Ukraine, apparently calling an end to a buildup of tens of thousands of soldiers that had alarmed the West.

EuropeGerman business favours Greens candidate to succeed Merkel - poll
EuropeCOVID-free Greek 'secluded paradise' waits for tourists to return
EuropeRussia arrests over 1,700 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny
EuropeGermany's finance minister rejects blame for Wirecard fiasco