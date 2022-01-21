Russian defence minister invites British counterpart to Moscow - report

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu delivers a speech during an expanded meeting of the Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia December 21, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Tereshchenko/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has invited his British counterpart Ben Wallace to visit Moscow for talks on security and easing tensions in Europe, the Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying on Friday.

Wallace this week extended a similar invitation to Shoigu, asking him to visit London to discuss issues related to mutual security concerns amid a standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine and its NATO aspirations.

Russia denies planning an attack on its neighbour Ukraine, but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands are not met, including a promise from NATO never to admit Ukraine.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber and Tom Balmforth; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.