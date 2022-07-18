1 minute read
Russian defence minister: prioritise destroying Ukrainian missiles
July 18 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed the military to prioritise destroying Ukraine's long-range missile and artillery weapons, the defence ministry said on Monday.
Kyiv says it has carried out a string of successful strikes on 30 Russian logistics and ammunitions hubs, using several multiple launch rocket systems recently supplied by the West. read more
