Russian defence minister: prioritise destroying Ukrainian missiles

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu chairs a meeting with the leadership of the Armed Forces, in Moscow, Russia July 5, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

July 18 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed the military to prioritise destroying Ukraine's long-range missile and artillery weapons, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Kyiv says it has carried out a string of successful strikes on 30 Russian logistics and ammunitions hubs, using several multiple launch rocket systems recently supplied by the West. read more

