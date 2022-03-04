Skip to main content
Russian defence minister tells U.N. head that Ukraine peace talks never got going -TASS

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu holds talks with members of the Brazilian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Defence Minister Walter Souza Braga Netto, in Moscow, Russia February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

March 4 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday that talks with Ukraine on peacefully ending the conflict with Russia had "not moved from the starting point," Tass news agency said.

Reporting by Reuters, writing by David Ljunggren

