Russian defence minister tells U.N. head that Ukraine peace talks never got going -TASS
March 4 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday that talks with Ukraine on peacefully ending the conflict with Russia had "not moved from the starting point," Tass news agency said.
