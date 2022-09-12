Russian Defence Ministry says its forces conducting air strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv region -RIA

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Ukrainian service member stands on a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer captured during a counteroffensive operation, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 12, 2022. Press service of the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Monday said that Russian forces were conducting air strikes on Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

The Defence Ministry on Sunday published a map showing its forces had abandoned almost all of Kharkiv region, after a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive last week forced Russia to abandon a series of key strongholds in the province.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.