Russian Defence Ministry says its forces conducting air strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv region -RIA
MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Monday said that Russian forces were conducting air strikes on Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.
The Defence Ministry on Sunday published a map showing its forces had abandoned almost all of Kharkiv region, after a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive last week forced Russia to abandon a series of key strongholds in the province.
