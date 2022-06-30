Russian defence ministry says its forces destroyed command centre near Dnipro

June 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian military control centre near the city of Dnipro in a missile strike on Tuesday.

Alongside other regions of Ukraine, the central city of Dnipro and the surrounding Dnipropetrovsk region has seen an uptick in Russian shelling in recent days.

