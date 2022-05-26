Russian defence ministry shows footage of Iskander missile launch - RIA

May 26 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Thursday showed footage of an Iskander-K missile launch against an unnamed "military target" in Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The Iskander is a short-range ballistic missile system that Russian forces have deployed against Ukrainian cities, ammo depots and other military targets since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation."

Reporting by Reuters

