Russian deputy PM: difficult to foresee scope of sanctions over Ukraine

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov attends a press conference with Syria's Foreign Minister Walid Muallem and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Damascus, Syria, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday it was difficult to foresee the scale and depth of Western sanctions the Russian economy in response to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

Western countries have taken unprecedented measures to isolate Russia's economy and financial system over its invasion of Ukraine, including sanctions on its central bank and the exclusion of some of its lenders from global payments system SWIFT.

