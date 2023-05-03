Russian drone attack causes huge fire at central Ukrainian oil depot - prosecutors















KYIV, May 3 (Reuters) - A Russian drone strike hit an oil facility in the central Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi in the early hours of Wednesday, causing a major fire, Ukrainian prosecutors said.

Russia, which has stepped up long-range attacks in recent days, launched 26 "kamikaze" drones at Ukraine overnight, 21 of which were shot down, Ukrainian officials said. One of them hit a building in the Dnipropetrovsk region, officials said.

Andriy Raykovych, governor of the Kirovohrad region, said three drones had attacked an unnamed oil facility in the regional capital of Kropyvnytskyi and that no casualties had been reported.

"As a result of a hit on a critical infrastructure facility a large-scale fire broke out," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.