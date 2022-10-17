Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Sunflower oil storage tanks burn after Russian suicide drone strikes, which Ukrainian authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine October 17, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS















KYIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russian kamikaze drones hit tanks with sunflower oil at one of the terminals in the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv late on Sunday, the city mayor said on Monday.

One of Ukraine's largest ports, Mykolaiv halted shipments at the start of the Russian invasion, but Ukraine is pushing to open the port to expand shipments of food under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. read more

"In Mykolaiv, three drones hit an object of industrial infrastructure, where tanks with sunflower oil were ignited," Mykolaiv mayor Oleksandr Senkevich.

The attack took place hours before explosions in the capital Kyiv from suspected Iranian-made drones, increasingly used by Russia to attack deep into Ukrainian territory.

The regional emergencies service published photos of huge tanks with flames and smoke rising over them.

Mykolaiv, located near the Russian-occupied Kherson region, has been under constant shelling in recent months. Port terminals have already been hit at least twice - in June and August. read more read more

Ukraine is conducting a counter-offensive to try to push Russian troops out of the city of Kherson to the southeast.

