Russian emergencies minister: 41 killed, 121 hospitalised in Kakhovka dam breach

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia's emergency situations minister said on Wednesday that 41 people had been killed and 121 hospitalised as a result of the breach of the Kakhovka dam in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine earlier this month.

Speaking during a televised government meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin, Alexander Kurenkov said that more than 8,000 people were evacuated from the flood zone.

Reporting by Reuters















