Russia facing most difficult situation in three decades, PM says

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin delivers a speech during a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia April 7, 2022. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

April 7 (Reuters) - Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

He also said the situation provided room for new business opportunities as foreign companies leaving Russia would make space for others.

Western countries are progressively tightening a barrage of economic sanctions imposed to try to force Russia to end its military operation in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.

(This story corrects Russian to Russia in headline.)

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

