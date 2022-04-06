Russian far-right politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died - parliament speaker

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

April 6 (Reuters) - Russian far-right politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died after a serious and prolonged illness, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, said on Wednesday.

Zhirinovsky, 75, was known for provocative stunts and anti-Western tirades that kept him in the public eye for more than three decades.

