Russian firm Wagner made tactical advances in Donbas - UK intelligence

A car burns on the road, not far from front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Donbas region, Ukraine July 16, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Russian private military firm Wagner has likely made tactical advances in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Wednesday.

The advances were made around the Vuhlehirska Power Plant and the nearby village of Novoluhanske, the Ministry of Defence said on Twitter, adding that some Ukrainian forces have likely withdrawn from the area.

