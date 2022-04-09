Russian forces continue to use IEDs to inflict casualties, says UK intelligence

Damaged cars and debris are seen after a missile strike on a railway station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine April 8, 2022 in this still image from a video obtained by REUTERS. Video recorded April 8, 2022. Obtained by Reuters/Handout via REUTERS

April 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces continue to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement, according to British military intelligence on Saturday.

"Russian forces also continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Russia's departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants, the statement said.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its southern neighbor.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.