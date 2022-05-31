Russian forces control most of Sievierodonetsk, says Ukraine regional governor

A local resident stands next to debris of an open market destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko/File Photo

May 31 (Reuters) - Russian forces now control most of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk but have not surrounded it, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk province said on Tuesday after days of fighting.

Serhiy Gaidai said in an online post that Russian shelling had made it impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies or evacuate people.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

