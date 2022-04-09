1 minute read
Russian forces destroy ammo depot at Ukrainian air base - Interfax
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces have destroyed an ammunition depot at the Myrhorod Air Base in central Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, quoting the Russian Defence Ministry.
A Ukrainian air force MiG-29 fighter and a Mi-8 helicopter were also destroyed in the attack on the base in the Poltava region, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Angus MacSwan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.