Russian forces destroy ammo depot at Ukrainian air base - Interfax

April 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces have destroyed an ammunition depot at the Myrhorod Air Base in central Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, quoting the Russian Defence Ministry.

A Ukrainian air force MiG-29 fighter and a Mi-8 helicopter were also destroyed in the attack on the base in the Poltava region, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Angus MacSwan

