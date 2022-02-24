Skip to main content
Russian forces have advanced closer to Kyiv- U.S. defense official

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces are making advances on Ukraine's capital Kyiv and Moscow has continued to flow forces into the country, a senior U.S. defense official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that so far Russia had fired more than 160 missiles at Ukrainian targets.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

