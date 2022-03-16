Russian forces have released mayor of the city of Melitopol -Kyiv

March 16 (Reuters) - Russian forces have released the mayor of the city of Melitopol who they detained last week, a senior official in the office of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

"The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, has been released from Russian captivity," Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in an online post. Ukraine had said Fedorov was kidnapped last Friday by Russian forces.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

