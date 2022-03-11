Russian forces hit psychiatric hospital in Ukraine - regional governor

LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - Russian forces hit a psychiatric hospital near the eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum on Friday, regional authorities said.

Oleh Synegubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said 330 people had been at the hospital and that 73 had been evacuated. The number of casualties was being established, he said, describing it as a "brutal attack on civilians".

Reuters was unable to verify the report immediately.

