1 minute read
Russian forces killed 148 children, fired 1,370 missiles and destroyed 15 airports, Kyiv says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Ukraine, March 31 (Reuters) - Russian forces have killed 148 children during shelling and air strikes, fired 1,370 missiles and destroyed 15 Ukrainian airports since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine's defence ministry said on Thursday.
More than 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, it said in a statement. Reuters could not independently verify the information.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.