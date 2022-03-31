Russian forces killed 148 children, fired 1,370 missiles and destroyed 15 airports, Kyiv says

An emergency service member rests next to the bodies of civilians killed by Russian shelling before they are transferred to a mortuary, after bodies were collected from different locations, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ukraine, March 31 (Reuters) - Russian forces have killed 148 children during shelling and air strikes, fired 1,370 missiles and destroyed 15 Ukrainian airports since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine's defence ministry said on Thursday.

More than 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, it said in a statement. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Chris Reese

