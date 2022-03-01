1 minute read
Russian forces laying siege to Kyiv and Kharkiv, says Ukrainian official
LVIV, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian forces were trying to lay siege to Kyiv and the northeastern city Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest.
Russian troops fired artillery at Kyiv, Kharkiv and the southern port city of Mariupol overnight while the Ukrainian side shot down Russian military planes around the capital, Arestovych said in a televised briefing.
He described the current situation as under control.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Edmund Blair
