1 minute read
Russian forces occupy all of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - mayor
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, June 25 (Reuters) - The mayor of Sievierodonetsk said Russian forces had fully occupied the strategic frontline city in eastern Ukraine after weeks of fighting and bombardment.
"The city is now under the full occupation of Russia. They are trying to establish their own order, as far as I know they have appointed some kind of commandant," Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said on national television.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder, writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.