Russian forces occupy all of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - mayor

A tank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces its seen in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20, 2022. Picture taken June 20, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

KYIV, June 25 (Reuters) - The mayor of Sievierodonetsk said Russian forces had fully occupied the strategic frontline city in eastern Ukraine after weeks of fighting and bombardment.

"The city is now under the full occupation of Russia. They are trying to establish their own order, as far as I know they have appointed some kind of commandant," Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said on national television.

Reporting by Max Hunder, writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet

