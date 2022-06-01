Russian forces push closer to centre of Ukraine's Sieverodonetsk-UK defence ministry cites intelligence

Local resident Viacheslav walks on debris of a residential building damaged by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

June 1 (Reuters) - Russian forces pushed closer to the centre of Ukraine's Sieverodonetsk as the fighting intensified over May 30-31, Britain's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over half of the town is likely now occupied by Russian forces, including Chechen fighters," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

