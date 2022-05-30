Russian forces regrouping to resume attack in Sloviansk direction -defmin

Local residents wait for buses as they are evacuated, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 28, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces are regrouping to resume their offensive in the direction of the Sloviansk region, while also seeking to encircle the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Ukrainian forces, however, had some success in advancing towards the coastal areas where Russian forces took defensive positions, he added.

(This story refiles to clarify that speaker was spokesman for defence ministry of Ukraine)

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by Gareth Jones

