Russian forces regrouping to resume attack in Sloviansk direction -defmin
May 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces are regrouping to resume their offensive in the direction of the Sloviansk region, while also seeking to encircle the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman said on Monday.
Ukrainian forces, however, had some success in advancing towards the coastal areas where Russian forces took defensive positions, he added.
