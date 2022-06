Russian forces renew bid to advance south of Ukraine's Izium, Britain says

A member of the fire brigade checks his phone as he stays in a basement while covering from shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donetsk, Ukraine June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

June 18 (Reuters) - Russia has probably renewed its efforts to advance south of Ukraine's eastern city of Izium in the last 48 hours, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday.

Its goal is to penetrate deeper into the Donetsk region and envelope the pocket around the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk from the north, it said on Twitter.

If trapped Ukrainian civilians do not take up an offer of leaving via a corridor, Russia is likely to claim justification in making less of a distinction between them and any Ukrainian military targets in the area, the ministry added. read more

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.