Russian forces shell Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, street fighting rages - governor
KYIV, June 9 (Reuters) - Fighting raged on the streets of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and Russian forces were destroying "everything that can be used for defence", the regional governor said.
Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russia was shelling areas of the city that are still controlled by Ukraine but that Ukrainian forces would be able to "clean up" in the city once they received long-range artillery. read more
