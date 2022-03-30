Russian forces shelling settlements and using phosphorus ammunition in eastern Ukraine: governor

Firefighters work at a residential building damaged by shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine March 30, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Pavel Klimov

Ukraine, March 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces are using phosphorus ammunition and shelling settlements on the front line separating Ukrainian-controlled territory from areas held by Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donetsk region, the local governor said on Wednesday.

Speaking on national television, Pavlo Kyrylenko also said that the latest attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had likely failed as convoys of civilians were not being allowed through. Ukraine and Russia have traded blame in the past when evacuation attempts broke down.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder; writing Matthias Williams;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

