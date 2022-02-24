Russian forces unblock water flow for canal to annexed Crimea, Moscow says

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces restored water flow to a canal linking the Dnieper River in Ukraine to Russian-annexed Crimea, a Russian defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, as Russia pressed ahead with a vast military operation against Ukraine.

Ukraine cut off fresh water supply along the canal that had supplied 85% of the peninsula's needs after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014. The Soviet-era waterway was built to channel water from the Dnieper to arid areas of Ukraine's Kherson region and Crimea.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.