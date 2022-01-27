Russian forces will leave Belarus once drills are over, Minsk says

A radar vehicle of the S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile system drives along a road on the way to Belarus to join military drills, in Khabarovsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from video released January 21, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russian military forces will leave Belarus once joint exercises between the two ex-Soviet countries are over next month, the Belarusian Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The deployments to Belarus, north of Ukraine, are part of a wider Russian military buildup in the region that has stoked Western fears that Moscow is planning to attack Ukraine. Russia denies any such plan.

"At the end of the inspection, military units and sub-units of the Russian Federation's Armed Forces will leave the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said.

The Russian rouble, which has been under serious pressure during the Russian troop buildup, was up 1.1% on Thursday after the statement. read more

The Allied Resolve exercises are split into two phases and due to run until Feb. 20. read more

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Trevelyan

