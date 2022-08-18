Russian Foreign Ministry says U.N. proposal to demilitarise Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'unacceptable'

An overview of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 7, 2022. Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday dismissed a proposal by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to demilitarise the area around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

During a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said the proposals were "unacceptable".

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was captured by Russia in March, shortly after it ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation". The facility remains near the frontlines, and has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster.

Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.

