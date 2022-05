Russian foreign ministry summons UK ambassador over media sanctions

British Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Russia February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 6 (Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday it had summoned Deborah Bronnert, Britain's ambassador to Russia, and strongly protested in relation to new UK sanctions on Russian media.

The ministry said in a statement Russia would continue react "harshly and decisively" to all sanctions imposed by London.

Britain imposed sanctions on individual journalists and media organisations earlier in May in its latest wave of measures designed to increase pressure on Moscow to stop what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine. read more

