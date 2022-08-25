1 minute read
Russian and French defence ministers discussed Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in phone call
- This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with his French counterpart by telephone, the ministry said on Thursday.
Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear plant, was captured by Russian troops in March. It remains close to the frontline, and has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the plant.
