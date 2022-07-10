1 minute read
Russian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 10 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday that a cutoff of Russian gas shipments was currently the most likely scenario.
"Let's prepare for a cut off Russian gas. Today it's the most likely scenario," he told a business and economics conference in southern France.
Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams
