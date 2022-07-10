Russian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister

French Minister for Economy, Finance, Industry and Digital Security Bruno Le Maire arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 10 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday that a cutoff of Russian gas shipments was currently the most likely scenario.

"Let's prepare for a cut off Russian gas. Today it's the most likely scenario," he told a business and economics conference in southern France.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams

