Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline stable after Belarus' warning

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have been stable for the past 24 hours, data from German network operator Gascade showed on Tuesday, following a threat from Belarus over a ban on gas transit.

The flows have been steady after Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko again warned Minsk could suspend the transit of natural gas across its territory to Europe in response to new Western sanctions, boosting spot gas prices. read more

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border stood at an hourly volume of 10,304,853 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Tuesday morning, up from just below 10,000,000 kWh over the weekend.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe and traverses Belarus.

Nominations for Tuesday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovakia-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 952,600.7 megawatt hours (MWh) or 87.7 million cubic metres, similar to levels seen in December so far.

