1 minute read
Russian gas supplies resume to Poland - operator data
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 27 (Reuters) - Gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland edged up after dropping to zero earlier, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed on Wednesday.
Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Belarus to Poland were at 3,449,688 kWh/hour at 0622 CET (0422 GMT).
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.