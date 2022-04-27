Russian gas supply cut will add to its pariah status - UK deputy PM

A pressure gauge is pictured at a Gaz-System gas compressor station in Rembelszczyzna outside Warsaw October 13, 2010. Polish and Russian negotiators will meet again on Sunday in Moscow for talks aimed at securing full gas supplies for Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to cut off gas supply to Poland will add to its status as an economic and political pariah, British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday. read more

Russian energy company Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Wednesday halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland as they had failed to pay in roubles. read more

"We have been warning about this for a while but we will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Polish friends and allies," Raab told Sky News.

"It (halting gas supply) will have a ... very damaging effect on Russia as well because it is becoming further and further, more and more, not just a political pariah, but an economic pariah."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.