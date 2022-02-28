Russian ground forces move closer to Kyiv, convoy stretches for miles -Maxar

A satellite image shows Russian ground forces northeast of Ivankiv heading in the direction of Kyiv, Ukraine, February 27, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Satellite imagery taken on Monday showed Russian ground forces continued to move closer to Ukraine's capital with a military convoy that stretched over 17 miles (27 km), a private U.S. company said.

Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR.N) said the convoy on the eastern edge of Antonov airport contained hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics support vehicles and continued to move south towards Kyiv.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Caitlin Webber Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.