Russian ground forces move closer to Kyiv, convoy stretches for miles -Maxar
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Satellite imagery taken on Monday showed Russian ground forces continued to move closer to Ukraine's capital with a military convoy that stretched over 17 miles (27 km), a private U.S. company said.
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR.N) said the convoy on the eastern edge of Antonov airport contained hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics support vehicles and continued to move south towards Kyiv.
Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Caitlin Webber Editing by Chris Reese
