Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Mykolaiv region to be incorporated in Russian-held Kherson

People stand, inspect and clean their apartments at a residential building destroyed by a strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed administration of southern Ukraine's Kherson province said parts of the neighbouring Mykolaiv region that are under the control of Russian forces would be incorporated into Kherson province, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

The decision would mean the incoporated region voting in a referendum this weekend on joining Russia.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

