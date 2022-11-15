Russian-installed civil servants leave Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine's Kherson region















Nov 15 (Reuters) - Civil servants working for the Russian-installed administration in the Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka, next to the huge Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro river in Ukraine's Kherson region, have left due to intensified shelling, officials said on Tuesday.

"Employees of the Nova Kakhovka city state administration and state and municipal institutions also left the city and were relocated to safe areas in the region," the city's Russian-installed administration said.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











