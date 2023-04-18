Russian-installed Donetsk chief meets Belarus president, wants more trade

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Denis Pushilin, Moscow-installed acting leader of the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region, at the Kremlin in Moscow
Denis Pushilin, Moscow-installed acting leader of the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region, attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 6, 2023. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

April 18 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed head of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Tuesday and said he had discussed ways of boosting trade.

Denis Pushilin, writing on Telegram, said he was interested in quarry equipment, tractors and buses as well as building products and furniture.

In return, his region was ready to export grain to Belarus in addition to existing shipments of sunflower seeds.

The so-called Donetsk People's Republic is one of the four regions in Ukraine that Moscow proclaimed as its own last September in an exercise Ukraine and its allies called a "sham," coercive referendum.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

