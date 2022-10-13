Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson urges residents to evacuate















LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson region appealed to residents on Thursday to evacuate amid fighting between Russian and advancing Ukrainian forces.

In a video statement on the Telegram app, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of the Kherson administration, also publicly asked for Moscow's help in transporting civilians into Russia.

Kherson is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia formally incorporated into its territory this month, a move denounced by Kyiv and the West as an illegal annexation.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











