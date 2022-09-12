Russian-installed Kharkiv official: Ukraine's troops outnumbered Russia's in battle

Ukrainian service members prepare to transport a Russian tank captured during a counteroffensive operation, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 11, 2022. Press service of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kharkiv region said on Monday that Ukrainian forces outnumbered Russian and pro-Russian forces by eight times during a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region last week.

Speaking to the state-owned Rossiya-24 television channel, Vitaly Ganchev said that Ukrainian forces had captured previously Russian-held settlements in the region's north, breaking through to the border with Russia, and that "about 5000" civilians had been evacuated to Russia.

Ganchev said "the situation is becoming more difficult by the hour", adding that the border with Russia's Belgorod region was now closed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces overran the key Russian supply hubs of Izium and Kupiansk, where the Kharkiv region's Russian-appointed administration had been based.

On Sunday, Russia's Defence Ministry published a map, showing that Russian forces had almost entirely abandoned the Kharkiv region.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.