Russian-installed Kherson authorities create local militia

An armoured truck of pro-Russian troops is parked near Ukraine's former regional council's building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region on Monday announced the formation of a local militia, saying that all men remaining in the city can join.

Russian authorities have ordered civilians to evacuate from Kherson, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia said it had annexed last month even as Kyiv's forces have made significant military gains.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

