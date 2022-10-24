Russian-installed Kherson authorities create local militia















MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region on Monday announced the formation of a local militia, saying that all men remaining in the city can join.

Russian authorities have ordered civilians to evacuate from Kherson, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia said it had annexed last month even as Kyiv's forces have made significant military gains.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











