Russian-installed official in Crimea says air defences shot down 10 drones















Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol in Crimea said on Monday that air defences had downed 10 drones over the city in what he called a "failed Ukrainian attack".

Sevastopol, which is on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014, has come under repeated air attack since Russia invaded Ukraine last February. Russian officials have blamed the attacks on Ukraine.

Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said all the drones were downed over the sea, with no damage to any infrastructure.

"Air defence and the Black Sea Fleet shot down 10 out of 10 Ukrainian drones over the sea," he said in a post on his Telegram channel.

He denied reports in Ukrainian media that there were explosions in the city, and said air defences were continuing to monitor the skies.

Ukraine has demonstrated the capacity to hit Russia with surprise attacks in Crimea, far beyond the frontlines of fighting in south and eastern Ukraine, though it typically refrains from claiming responsibility.

In October, Russia said Ukraine had attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol with maritime drones which it said it managed to destroy. In August, Russia's Saky air base in Crimea was hit by a devastating attack in which satellite imagery showed at least eight warplanes were destroyed.

